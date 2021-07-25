Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is selling citizens a pig in a poke. On this nation’s biggest project ever, the gas to shore, the position of PPP leaders is take it or leave it, even without any clarity on the financials.
The project is a fait accompli. It has decided that the gas will land at Wales. It has already invited investors to declare expressions of interest. All of this is happening while the consultations on the environmental and technical aspects are still taking place.
But no consultations have been held on the financial aspects of the project, the most critical element of demonstrating to the people of Guyana that this project should proceed.
There is not even any word about a feasibility study. The government is more interested in paying lip service to consultations while shoving this project down the people’s throats. Guyanese are wasting their time and energies on these so-called environmental and technical consultations without any discussion of the cost of the project.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Pig in a poke
Jul 25, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is selling citizens a pig in a poke. On this nation’s biggest project ever, the gas to shore, the position of PPP leaders is take it or leave it, even without any clarity on the financials.
The project is a fait accompli. It has decided that the gas will land at Wales. It has already invited investors to declare expressions of interest. All of this is happening while the consultations on the environmental and technical aspects are still taking place.
But no consultations have been held on the financial aspects of the project, the most critical element of demonstrating to the people of Guyana that this project should proceed.
There is not even any word about a feasibility study. The government is more interested in paying lip service to consultations while shoving this project down the people’s throats. Guyanese are wasting their time and energies on these so-called environmental and technical consultations without any discussion of the cost of the project.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles