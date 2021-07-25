Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is selling citizens a pig in a poke. On this nation’s biggest project ever, the gas to shore, the position of PPP leaders is take it or leave it, even without any clarity on the financials.
The project is a fait accompli. It has decided that the gas will land at Wales. It has already invited investors to declare expressions of interest. All of this is happening while the consultations on the environmental and technical aspects are still taking place.
But no consultations have been held on the financial aspects of the project, the most critical element of demonstrating to the people of Guyana that this project should proceed.
There is not even any word about a feasibility study. The government is more interested in paying lip service to consultations while shoving this project down the people’s throats. Guyanese are wasting their time and energies on these so-called environmental and technical consultations without any discussion of the cost of the project.

