Payroll snatched from clerk, shots fired

Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old female clerk was beaten and robbed of workers salary on Friday at approximately 16:30hours in Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim uplifted $2M in cash from the head office of her work place and proceeded to Caneview Avenue to pay the workers.
Upon arrival at the mentioned location, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers. While she was in the car, she saw six men on three Honda XR motorcycles approach her vehicle and stop. Two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she handed over the money, which she refused to do.
The suspects then forced open the driver’s side door, pulled her out and began to cuff her about her belly and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash which was secured in an envelope. One perpetrator then discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they all made their escape. Investigations are still on-going.
Jul 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last...
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has replied to my “constant banging,” that is, my consistent... more
Kaieteur News – A vaccination crisis has now erupted. The Minister of Health has done an amazing job in sourcing COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]