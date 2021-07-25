Payroll snatched from clerk, shots fired

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old female clerk was beaten and robbed of workers salary on Friday at approximately 16:30hours in Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim uplifted $2M in cash from the head office of her work place and proceeded to Caneview Avenue to pay the workers.

Upon arrival at the mentioned location, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers. While she was in the car, she saw six men on three Honda XR motorcycles approach her vehicle and stop. Two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she handed over the money, which she refused to do.

The suspects then forced open the driver’s side door, pulled her out and began to cuff her about her belly and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash which was secured in an envelope. One perpetrator then discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they all made their escape. Investigations are still on-going.