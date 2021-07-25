Over fifteen locals awarded with honourary doctorates, certificates of distinction by UN-accredited church body

Kaieteur News – Over fifteen Guyanese have been awarded for their service in various capacities by the United Nations-backed Christian organizations, World of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association, (CICA).

WOLMI is the first and only Full Gospel Church to be granted an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, (ECOSOC), the highest level of accreditation that is awarded internationally to all designates.

Through established links with governmental bodies and other international organizations, WOLMI is on a path to assist the UN in executing its mandate of maintaining world peace, promoting education and fighting poverty.

In this capacity, WOLMI is able to appoint and accredit ambassadorial representatives annually to offices of the United Nations worldwide and numerous ambassadors-at-large.

The Church body is headed by Chief UN Ambassador of the WOLMI Dr. Phillip Phinn as well as current Chief Executive Officer, Chancellor of CICA University and seminary.

Last Friday’ s award ceremony which was hosted at the Revealed Word Christian Centre in Kitty saw politicians, public servants, private sector employees and church leaders receiving special honours in the various degrees. Dr. Phinn himself presented the list of awardees with their certificates of chaplaincy, Honorary Doctorates and other certificates of recognition for their contribution to their various fields of work.

Other facilitators in attendance include Judge Ambassador of the programme, Robert Ovrille as well as Dr. Devon Bannister and local moderator, Dr. Kester Deane.

Attorney, Dexter Todd was awarded diploma in training and protocol licence, as well as an Honourary PH.D, Pastor Alex Selorm Sewavi-Dzorkpe was awarded a chaplaincy licence, as well as an Honourary Doctorate, Opposition leader, Joseph Harmon was awarded for Political Work, Former Minister of Housing, Annette Ferguson was bestowed with Honours for service in Public Administration,

Former Minister of Public Service and People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) former Member of Parliament, Dr. Jennifer Westford was given an Order of Minister Statesman for her work in Politics.

Former Agriculture Minister, and current Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud, Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador, Elisabeth Harper, Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, and Former Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally were all given similar Honours in absentia.

The other awardees included Dawn Nalini Blackman, Shelana Curtis-Joseph, Alexis Ward, Juanita Meusa, Debbie-Ann Fraser, Debra Glynn, Simone Kyte-McClintock, Erskine Shem, Ronald Cameron, Bevaughn Joseph, Vanrick Beresford, Rodwell Alphonso Porter and Orlando Alvado Vasquez.

In his remarks to the gathering, Dr. Phinn said that the award is to help empower Christian leaders be recognised for their work, across the world.

He explained that with the recognition from the United Nations, the Ministry has formed a seminary and University that trains Christian leaders, and gives out annual awards including Honorary Doctorates for those in leadership position within and beyond the borders of the church.

Dr. Phinn explained that “With this chaplaincy licence, you can have the same protection that is offered to organizations like the Red Cross, so that when you venture in various parts of the world to do your work in these areas of conflict and of national disaster, you can benefit from the same protection as those organizations have under the United Nations.”