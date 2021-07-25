Our Frontline Worker of the Week is… COVID-19 Critical Care Nurse, Saudia Amin

By Sharmain Grainger

Kaieteur News – A critical care nurse operating in a country’s main Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is bursting at the seams amid a contagious pandemic, could quite easily be a scene in a blockbuster movie. But the actress, who takes on that blockbuster role, in order to be phenomenal, would have to rely on the experiences of health workers the likes of Nurse Saudia Amin who lives that scene on a daily basis.

Nurse Amin, now listed among revered health professionals, decided to take the bull by the horns when she volunteered to work on the frontline of health care delivery, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread its menacing tentacles across the nation. Her tactical place of combat is the designated place that patients go when their lives are hanging in the balance – the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Cautious

In the ICU of the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, better known as the COVID-19 Hospital, Nurse Amin is both cautious and fearless as she executes her duties aimed at helping to save lives.

“The role that I play in the COVID-19 ICU is a very important one,” said the critical care nurse whose impetus is nestled in the recoveries that occur every day, despite the far too many losses of lives to date. “My patients are the main reason I stay dedicated to my profession. Without them, I won’t be called a nurse. From seeing my patients who suffered from a sickness to them getting discharged in good health and strength makes me dedicated and love what I do,” said Nurse Amin. To be the best possible nurse, she passionately learns new information about emerging illnesses and, according to her, “how the illnesses affect the human body keeps my interest high.” As such, it is safe to deduce that she has been quite engaged learning about COVID-19, and its multiple variants.

To ensure that she remains resilient in the ICU, Nurse Amin helps to safeguard herself, not only by using her PPE properly, sanitising and social distancing, but she also helps to boost her immune system by eating healthy foods. But the most important technique she employs on a daily basis is that of prayers and, according to Nurse Amin, “the greatest lesson learnt is to always be humble in life and to love and appreciate family and friends because everything can change in the blink of an eye.”

Inspired

Although she had not witnessed a pandemic of such alarming proportion while growing up, Nurse Amin had long had an awareness that there were some risks in the delivery of health care. She was also acquainted with the fact that the outcome, once successful, was always a glorious experience. You see her father, Abdulla Amin, was a doctor and “would always take me behind him whenever he visited patients or to his clinic. And seeing him taking care of persons in a genuine and sincere way, that had often times elicited joy and gratitude from his patients and that brought me warmth and comfort.” Intrigued by her father’s professionalism, she too decided to venture into health care but as a nurse.

Nurse Amin, the third of five children born to her father and mother, Shameza Amin, the CEO of Pieceful Delight, was ushered into the world on January 8, 1998.

She grew up at Industry, East Coast Demerara, and currently resides at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. She attended the ISA Islamic Primary School before heading to Christ Church to complete her secondary education. Soon after, she was enrolled at the Georgetown School of Nursing where she pursued her professional training. “I’ve been a qualified registered nurse for two years, two months to be exact,” said Nurse Amin as she explained that “a registered nurse has a lot of responsibilities and tasks to perform to make a valuable impact in patients’ lives.” In so doing, she must “ensure patients are given the best care not only to improve their physical health but also to improve their mental health while creating a bond to make them feel comfortable and secure.”

As she considered the role she plays in the COVID-19 ICU these days, Nurse Amin noted that although “work is tough at times, most times, I must say, having a life outside of work is essential. I love to visit new places and try new things with friends and family.”

For being dedicated to the cause of saving lives amid the prevailing pandemic, we express gratitude to our featured COVID-19 ICU Nurse, Saudia Roza Amin.