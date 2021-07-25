Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man found dead in truck with wound to head  

Jul 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A truck driver was yesterday discovered dead in his vehicle at the side of the road early yesterday morning, with a wound to his head.
According to a police report, Laurel Samaroo, 31, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, uplifted a fuel tanker from Parika, East Bank Essequibo and proceeded to his home at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo at 21:00. However, the man never returned home.
The truck was later observed at about 02:00hrs, parked on the road by the owner, a businessman of Parika, East Bank Essequibo. The owner upon checking opened the driver’s side door, where he observed the victim lying in the vehicle’s front seat and reportedly thought he was sleeping.
The man then attempted to wake the man but that proved futile. It was at this moment that the man realized that Samaroo might be dead and immediately contacted the Leonora Police Station and the police were summoned to the scene.
On arrival, detectives examined the body for marks of violence and reportedly found what appeared to be a wound to the right side of the victim’s head. Further checks were made around the area and a black haversack, wallet and keys belonging to the victim were found behind a stall in the market area.
The body was then subsequently taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and later to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is currently awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL...

Jul 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last...
Read More
‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s performance’-Coach Blake

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s...

Jul 25, 2021

Thomas, Nichols, Rickford, Gonsalves among victors as GGA/Nexgen camp conclude

Thomas, Nichols, Rickford, Gonsalves among...

Jul 25, 2021

Edghill’s Olympics campaign ends after second match

Edghill’s Olympics campaign ends after second...

Jul 25, 2021

Allicock out-boxed by de Cruz as Guyanese medal hopes in Tokyo Olympics ends

Allicock out-boxed by de Cruz as Guyanese medal...

Jul 25, 2021

12th annual GBTI/GTA Open declared open by Minister Ramson Jr.

12th annual GBTI/GTA Open declared open by...

Jul 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The looming crisis

    Kaieteur News – A vaccination crisis has now erupted. The Minister of Health has done an amazing job in sourcing COVID-19... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]