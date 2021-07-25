Man found dead in truck with wound to head

Kaieteur News – A truck driver was yesterday discovered dead in his vehicle at the side of the road early yesterday morning, with a wound to his head.

According to a police report, Laurel Samaroo, 31, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, uplifted a fuel tanker from Parika, East Bank Essequibo and proceeded to his home at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo at 21:00. However, the man never returned home.

The truck was later observed at about 02:00hrs, parked on the road by the owner, a businessman of Parika, East Bank Essequibo. The owner upon checking opened the driver’s side door, where he observed the victim lying in the vehicle’s front seat and reportedly thought he was sleeping.

The man then attempted to wake the man but that proved futile. It was at this moment that the man realized that Samaroo might be dead and immediately contacted the Leonora Police Station and the police were summoned to the scene.

On arrival, detectives examined the body for marks of violence and reportedly found what appeared to be a wound to the right side of the victim’s head. Further checks were made around the area and a black haversack, wallet and keys belonging to the victim were found behind a stall in the market area.

The body was then subsequently taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and later to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is currently awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.