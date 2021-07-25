Man found dead in truck with wound to head  

Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A truck driver was yesterday discovered dead in his vehicle at the side of the road early yesterday morning, with a wound to his head.
According to a police report, Laurel Samaroo, 31, of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, uplifted a fuel tanker from Parika, East Bank Essequibo and proceeded to his home at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo at 21:00. However, the man never returned home.
The truck was later observed at about 02:00hrs, parked on the road by the owner, a businessman of Parika, East Bank Essequibo. The owner upon checking opened the driver’s side door, where he observed the victim lying in the vehicle’s front seat and reportedly thought he was sleeping.
The man then attempted to wake the man but that proved futile. It was at this moment that the man realized that Samaroo might be dead and immediately contacted the Leonora Police Station and the police were summoned to the scene.
On arrival, detectives examined the body for marks of violence and reportedly found what appeared to be a wound to the right side of the victim’s head. Further checks were made around the area and a black haversack, wallet and keys belonging to the victim were found behind a stall in the market area.
The body was then subsequently taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, and later to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is currently awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.
Jul 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last...
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has replied to my “constant banging,” that is, my consistent... more
Kaieteur News – A vaccination crisis has now erupted. The Minister of Health has done an amazing job in sourcing COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]