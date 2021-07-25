Government gazettes order requiring full vaccination for persons coming from Trinidad

Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2021 News
– children, Guyanese nationals exempted
Kaieteur News – The government on Friday gazetted an order requiring persons flying from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.
The order, made under The Civil Aviation Act (Act. No 21 of 2018) has recently been published by The Official Gazzette on July 23rd, 2021 and it stated “passengers, except children, travelling to Guyana from Trinidad and Tobago, who are not nationals of Guyana are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed entry into Guyana” – it was signed by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.
COVID-19 infections are increasing in Trinidad and Tobago, with 198 new cases reported on average day. There have been 36,626 infections and 1,003 coronavirus related deaths since the pandemic began.
