Duo found not guilty of rape in separate trials

Kaieteur News – Two men were this week, freed of rape charges after they were found not guilty of indictment by mixed member juries in separate trials conducted at the Georgetown High Court. In the case of Stephen Mc Curdy, he was freed on Friday after the jury found him not guilty on a charge of engaging in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.

The next trial related to a police rank, Waylon Jordan, who was acquitted of raping a 17 year-old female. Both trials were conducted before Justice Jo Ann Barlow. According to facts presented by the prosecution in the Mc Curdy trial, the victim claimed that she and the accused shared a “friendship type of relationship,” three weeks prior to the incident.

The woman reported that she was sexually molested on November 18, 2017, by Mc Curdy, when she went in search of an apartment to rent. She claimed that she was staying at his mother’s house at the time when he came into the room and forced himself on her. McCurdy, in his defence, denied raping the woman. He claimed instead, that they had shared a consensual relationship.

The next case relates to Waylon Jordan, a 25-year-old policeman who was charged for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in May, 2019. He was found not guilty of the allegation by the jury, last Monday. The facts related to matter, alleged the victim was picked up by the accused on more than one occasion, but on April 26, 2019, he engaged in sexual penetration of the teenager.

Kaieteur News understands that Jordan a serving member of the Guyana Police Force, was previously interdicted due to the allegation, but he was reinstated last week. On Monday, the jury, after deliberating for two hours returned with a not guilty verdict, acquitting him of the charge.

In the case the State was represented by Counsel attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutors, Nafeeza Baig and Sarah Martin. Jordan was represented by Attorney, Teriq Mohammed.

Prior to being acquitted, the policeman had pleaded not guilty to the charge. Jordan had pleaded his innocence and claimed that the victim was infatuated with him. She was reportedly picked up in a car driven by him while waiting for a car at the Diamond Car Park, when the incident occurred.

The matter was reported to the police on May 14, 2019, after the victim reportedly confided in her mother. Jordan was later arrested by police on November 9, 2019 and charged.