Digicel introduces new service in Kabakaburi Mission Pomeroon-Supenaam Region

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana announced yesterday that it has switched on its state-of-the-art mobile service in the Kabakaburi Mission, Region Two, completing major service expansion in the Upper Pomeroon River area.

Residents in the village’s sub-divisions of St. Monica, Sirikie, Abram’s Creek and Jacklow will now have access to first world connectivity. Digicel Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Dean, underscored the company’s significant contribution to taking connectivity to unserved areas as he said, “We are thrilled to have given thousands of residents in remote communities’ access to world class communication services, during our 14 years of operations in Guyana.”

In addition to the new site launch, the telecommunications provider donated over 30 tablets to students of Kabakaburi Primary School. Additionally, over $4 billion has been invested in rolling out LTE services delivering greater speeds and an overall enhanced user experience, to customers on the coast and inland areas like Linden, Bartica, Mahdia, Kwakwani, Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Aroraima and Matthews Ridge. Puruni’s upgrade, which has been delayed due to poor road accessibility, is scheduled to be completed in August with expected weather improvements.

This would see Digicel’s LTE services being available to an estimated 83% of the population allowing more customers to now enjoy the full digital lifestyle. Commenting on Digicel’s connectivity plans, Dean said, “The Government has been transformational in delivering liberalisation. Now, to be able to bring further benefits to the people of Guyana, we need confirmation from the Government that the spectrum we use to deliver these and future services will be made available.”

He added, “Our requests have been pending since November and this has led to new services and upgrades being delayed. We are keen to immediately invest in Guyana and ensure our customers access world class services.”