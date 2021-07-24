Worker injured after Quarry living quarters goes up in flames

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old worker attached to BK Quarries Inc. on Thursday afternoon suffered first and second degree burns about his body after the company’s apartment building he was staying in went up in flames.

According to information released by the police, the fire reportedly started sometime around 14:45hrs. that day, when the Venezuelan worker (who was not named) was asleep at the time.

The worker who was the only one in the building at the time reported that he was awakened by the fire which had already started to destroy a section of the building. Upon seeing this, he immediately raised an alarm with other workers who then responded with an onsite water tender to extinguish the fire.

After efforts were made to extinguish the fire, the worker who managed to escape the burning building with burns about his body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital for treatment and was subsequently admitted.

In the aftermath, 10 rooms in the building were completely destroyed.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, BK’s Public Relations Officer, Adam Harris, said that an investigation is still underway to determine the origin of the fire. He added that the injured worker is no longer a patient of the hospital as he was discharged.

When asked where the workers who occupied the now destroyed building would be housed, Harris explained that there are other living quarters within the Quarry mines where they would be accommodated.

The Guyana Fire Service and the police have since launched an investigation into the incident.