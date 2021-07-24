Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I would like to bring to your attention the nonsense that is going on in this country. I took a loan a few years ago from Bank of Nova Scotia to construct my home. As a requirement, I had to get Fire Insurance of which I went to my insurance company and took out same.
Recently, I received a call from my insurance company to remind me of the due date of my policy, in that conversation I was told by the representative that if I do not pay the premium on time, Scotia Bank will automatically take out the insurance at another company.
I then contacted the bank and ask if this was so, I was advised by my loan officer that there’s a new system in place that once the bank pays the premium for the customer that will replace the coverage with another insurance company out of Trinidad.
I honestly see this as being unfair and a case where Guyanese rights are being taking away from them slowly. I don’t know this company, how can they tell me where to do my business? Isn’t this total nonsense? It seems like the government wants to see another CLICO fiasco. I will be sending a copy of this letter to the insurance regulator of Guyana.
Concerned citizen
Jul 24, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – When Shimron Hetymer twice failed his fitness tests and failed to produce the runs his obvious natural talent suggested he should due to his erratic...
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has replied to my “constant banging,” that is, my consistent... more
Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]