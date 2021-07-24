Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day fundraiser

Kaieteur News – Tickets are still available for the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) fundraiser which is set for Emancipation Day, August 1, 2021. Emancipation Day is Guyana’s oldest holiday since Slavery was abolished in 1934.

Steven Jacobs, Chairman of Fundraising Committee and Vice-President of the Thomas Road Club which was founded in 1902 is encouraging patrons to get their tickets early to avoid the last minute rush.

Jacobs, a former West Indies U-19 Captain and Guyana First-Class Cricketer, explained that this year’s Event will run from 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

“Tickets for the Emancipation Day lunch can be bought at the MSC clubhouse on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands (Tel# 225-6509), Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop at 16 Pike Street Kitty, Star Party Rentals at 21 Craig Street Campbellville and Exotic Prints,” informed Jacobs who has five fifties and 54 wickets from 26 First-Class games between 2006 & 2017.

Lunches will include Cook-up with all meats or Veggie, Fried Fish, Conkie and Metemgee and cost $1,500. Lunches could be take-away, while outdoor dining is offered.

“There will also be prizes for best African wear and children, men, women and people of all races can vie for prizes, while those desirous of becoming members of the club will benefit from reduced membership fees for a year and MSC t-shirts and caps at registration,” added Jacobs.

This fundraiser and membership drive is aimed at improving the Club’s facilities, especially the all-weather practice nets, and getting more people to join the club, which has several members who have played for Guyana and the West Indies at all levels.

Malteenoes recently got its first Olympian when Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill, who is participating in the Tokyo Olympics, became the first Guyanese Olympian in that sport. Edghill will make history when she plays her first match in Tokyo today.