Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Tails of Hope’ protest animal cruelty

Jul 24, 2021 News

Man caught on video chopping puppy…

Scenes from yesterday’s protest.

Kaieteur News – Following a video that was published on social media platforms showing a man allegedly chopping a puppy; animal rights activists yesterday protested in front of the Leonora Police Station, West Coast Demerara.
To stand in solidarity against animal cruelty, several animal activist groups came out and protest. Those groups are; Paws for a cause, Rosewood Foundation, Guyana Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals and Tails of Hope. Independent activists and national awardee Ms. Syeada Manbodh, were also a part of the protest.

A screenshot from the video.

The protest was arranged by Tails of Hope Guyana, an agency that promotes animal health care awareness, provides rescue aids and housing to protect animals, and helps prevent animal cruelty.
The agency had posted on its Facebook page that the identity and address of the alleged perpetrator was revealed and that the video was sent to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Since the video surfaced, there has been no statement from the GPF in relation to the incident. However, this publication was told that ranks visited the home of the suspect on two occasions, but he was not at home.
Moreover, the Animal Welfare Act, Section 5 (C) stipulates that an owner who inflicts pain, suffering or injury upon animal during training, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $50,000, along with three months imprisonment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Jul 24, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – When Shimron Hetymer twice failed his fitness tests and failed to produce the runs his obvious natural talent suggested he should due to his erratic...
Read More
Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day fundraiser

Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day...

Jul 24, 2021

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store launched at Amazonia Mall

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store...

Jul 24, 2021

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the space to shine at Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Minister Ramson

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the...

Jul 24, 2021

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s health during these challenging times with Kiddies Day Camps

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s...

Jul 24, 2021

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Jul 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • More children will die

    Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]