‘Tails of Hope’ protest animal cruelty

Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2021 News
Man caught on video chopping puppy…
Kaieteur News – Following a video that was published on social media platforms showing a man allegedly chopping a puppy; animal rights activists yesterday protested in front of the Leonora Police Station, West Coast Demerara.
To stand in solidarity against animal cruelty, several animal activist groups came out and protest. Those groups are; Paws for a cause, Rosewood Foundation, Guyana Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals and Tails of Hope. Independent activists and national awardee Ms. Syeada Manbodh, were also a part of the protest.
The protest was arranged by Tails of Hope Guyana, an agency that promotes animal health care awareness, provides rescue aids and housing to protect animals, and helps prevent animal cruelty.
The agency had posted on its Facebook page that the identity and address of the alleged perpetrator was revealed and that the video was sent to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Since the video surfaced, there has been no statement from the GPF in relation to the incident. However, this publication was told that ranks visited the home of the suspect on two occasions, but he was not at home.
Moreover, the Animal Welfare Act, Section 5 (C) stipulates that an owner who inflicts pain, suffering or injury upon animal during training, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $50,000, along with three months imprisonment.
