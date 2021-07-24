Region Seven man in custody for raping teen

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported on Thursday that a 25-year-old man from Region Seven was taken into custody for allegedly raping a teenage girl.

According to the report, the act was committed during the month of April 2021, on a 16-year-old girl, at a local store in the Region.

There, the man reportedly demanded sex from the young girl who refused. The media release stated that the suspect then overpowered the teen and allegedly raped her before making good his escape. After the matter was reported to the police, the suspect was later captured and taken into custody. An investigation was subsequently launched into the alleged incident.

It should be noted that this horrible episode occurred just days after Commander of Region Seven, Superintendent Dion Moore revealed that there is a 30 percent increase in rape matters in his district for the year so far.

Commander Moore who made the disclosure during his appearance on the Police & You programme with moderator Stan Gouveia explained that for the year so far, there has been a record of 16 reported cases of rape when compared to 12 for the comparative period for last year.

Additionally, yesterday the police in a release stated that a 32-year-old man was taken into custody for the alleged sexual assault committed on a 15-year-old girl. According to the information reaching this publication, the act was committed on Thursday in the Region One. An investigation into that matter is underway.

Also on the matter, the Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie at a recent award ceremony highlighted that overall the Force recorded a 70 percent increase in rape cases for the year thus far.

The Top Cop had noted, “While there have been decreases in other serious crimes for the period January to June this year in comparison to the similar period last year, the offences of rape has seen an increase of 70% with figures of 90 last year compared to 153 this year.”