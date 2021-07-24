Playing with matches causes house to go up in flames

Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – After returning home from his aunt with a box of matches, curiosity caused a young boy to set fire to his parent’s residence.
According to a police report, 33-year-old Odessa Limerick, resided with her reputed husband and her son, in a two storey wooden and concrete building at Lot 12 Calcutta, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The woman reportedly left home for work on Thursday at 06:00hrs., leaving her son at home with her husband.
However, about 09:30hrs., Limerick received a cell phone call from her aunt stating that her house was on fire. As a result, the victim left work and went to confirm her aunt’s words. When she arrived, she saw that the house was completely engulfed in flames.
The Mahaica Fire Station was summoned and its firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. When questioned about the origins of the fire, the victim’s six-year-old son stated, in the presence of his mother, that he went over to his aunt’s house and picked up a box of matches which he took home and lit on the mattress in the back room of the upper flat. No casualties were recorded and investigations are ongoing.
