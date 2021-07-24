People get accustomed to cash grant

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When de Worst Possible Alternative seh dat de people must get cash grant from de oil money, de HAP-New was nat pleased. Dem know dat de contract dem sign nah gan be able to pay much, so when it comes to mekkin a decision about de cash grant dem start fuh pussyfoot.

But people done get excited. People thinking oil deh; big money deh. And dem want dem share. So dem start fuh press fuh cash grant. And so de Hap-New talk how dem nah rule it out.

De Pee Pee Pee See now tek over and dem start sharing out cash grant. And dem nah touch de oil money yet. Under de law, dem can’t touch um, until it reach a certain sum. But dem finding money here and there fuh pay cash grant.

Dem start with a $25,000 per household. And now dem paying $19,000 per child. And de Vee Pee seh it gan reach $50,000.

But wah mek dem boys surprise if how de Hap-New nah like de school cash grant. But dem too bin promise a grant fuh education. Dem bin talk how if yuh send yuh pickney to school, yuh gan get de grant.

Some parents did seh how dis is like putting de cart before de horse. Dem seh dem need de grant fuh buy uniform and pencil and fuh pay transportation. So dem nah want no money after register mark in school.

Is all of dah mek Soulja Bai lose. He gat fuh know dat when people accustomed to the Pee Pee Pee freeness, yuh can’t tek it away. Dat is why nuff ah dem solider and police did vex when he tek back de one month salary bonus. And dem get mo acid when de Hap-New pay a Christmas bonus and den de next year chap it in half and den de next year seh no money nah deh fuh pay bonus.

Talk half and enjoy de lil cash grants wah sharing out!