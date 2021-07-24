Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Nine Guyanese Youth chosen for 2021 Youth Ambassadors Programme

Jul 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – Nine young Guyanese, ages 15 to 18, will be representing Guyana in a virtual five-week Youth Ambassadors Programme from Monday, July 26 to Friday, August 27, 2021.

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch with the 2021 Youth Ambassador Programme’s cohort.

According to a release from the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana will this year be represented by Anjalita Palaniandi, Rachel Chesney, Krystal McLean, Victor Nandlall, Juel Johnson, Ayushi Nandalall, Divya Nandalall, Kanye Blades and Jahnavi Tuluram. André Romaldho, an alumnus of the Youth Ambassadors Programme, 2018 will serve as mentor for the 2021 cohort.
The virtual programme brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas for an enrichment programme to explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities, leadership training, civic participation at the community level, and mentoring by community, business, and NGO leaders; engaging with host families, and volunteering.
The youths were shortlisted from a large pool of applicants after going through an interview process.
They join a cadre of 56 youth leaders and 10 adult mentors who have been part of the Youth Ambassadors Programme (YAP) since September 2012. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch met with the 2021 cohort on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
During the meeting, the participants shared their aspirations to address issues affecting youth within their respective communities. Ambassador Lynch congratulated the group and highlighted the importance of engaging and networking with other youth across the Caribbean during the programme, as this will develop their leadership skills as active and engaged citizens through service.

 

