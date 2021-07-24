MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store launched at Amazonia Mall

Kaieteur News – MVP Sports and Urban Life, two well established retail stores launched a new hybrid store location on Thursday last in the highly anticipated Shopping Plaza, Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Vurlon Mills, renowned football public figure, addressed the media and special invitees on Thursday morning, highlighting the success and charitable, supportive efforts of MVP Sports and Urban Life over the past three years. Following their passion for retail, business owners, Ian and Crystal Ramdeo have opened three stores in two years with this location at the Amazonia Mall being the third.

Giving back to Guyanese athletes has been the family’s passion from the outset of their business venture.

“We will continue to strive to improve the standards of our service to our customers and community through continued support of our talented athletes through the fitness ambassador programme at MVP Sports, and this year my wife Crystal will be launching a few community initiatives via Urban Life, including a scholarship programme,” Ramdeo expressed in his speech at the launch event.

Proprietor, Crystal Ramdeo, further stated that the company has been continuously supporting local athletes with their studies abroad.

“For MVP Sports, we feel that it is our obligation to assist local athletes in being able to achieve their goals,” she proudly announced.

Ramdeo further stated that they would be continuing their efforts to assist athletes that are selected to study abroad with tuition and travel expenses. Under the MVP Sports umbrella, ten (10) athletes are set to benefit from scholarships provided by the company over the next year.

The family-led business indicated that there is much more to look forward to from MVP Sports and Urban Life. In addition to their notable charitable contributions, the stores are well-known for their high-quality brands and clothing lines. At the end of the event, Nike, Everlast and Under Armour prizes were given away to add to the launch celebration. MVP Sports and Urban Life at the Amazonia Mall will soon be open to the public.