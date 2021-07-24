Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the space to shine at Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Minister Ramson

Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. is has called on all Guyanese to rally behind the nations athletes who are competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which is now underway after a one-year delay due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Ramson made the call yesterday whilst voicing concerns at critical comments which made the rounds on social media yesterday regarding the colour of the uniform the athletes and officials wore for the impressive opening ceremony which was broadcast live around the world.

Minister Ramson also took note of the spurious allegations directed towards his Ministry for attempting to politicise the uniform in party colours.

“First, allow me to remind everyone that this is a time to celebrate the achievements of our young Guyanese who made it to the world stage to shine the spotlight on our beautiful country. For those young Guyanese Olympians, this is the fulfillment of one of their lifelong dreams. Are we really going to allow our petty political allegiance to diminish their deserving moment of glorious achievement? Are we that selfish? We must not be and we must never be. There are times to fight and there are times to unite. Internally we may have our differences, but on the world stage we must always remember “We Are One Guyana”. Never forget that!

Minister Ramson stated that his Ministry was never involved with the design of the uniform which includes the choice of colours. He said that is strictly the domain of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and he had been advised that all of the national colours were represented.

“As everyone is aware, I have been critical for five years of the APNU-AFC’s attempt to brainwash Guyanese with their deliberate saturation of their green and yellow party colours which even callously made its way on to state institutions and buildings. It would, therefore, be hypocritical of me to do exactly as I criticised.”

“It is important to note too that the discontent now being expressed by some persons from the political arena were noticeably absent when “green and yellow” became the order of the day. It may very well be that this is the reason why this discussion may have taken place in the first place. Nonetheless, the public can be assured that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will never seek to direct that uniforms, state buildings or state paraphernalia be dominated by any political party colours. Guyana and Guyanese, it is our time to shine – shine bright – shine as one!”

Guyana’s first player (male or female) to ever compete in Table Tennis at the Olympics, Chelsea Edghill and swimmer Andrew Fowler were the nations Flag Bearers at yesterday’s opening. Edghill was the first athlete to be in action when she competed against Fiji’s Sally Yee in the first match of the Women’s Singles tournament.

Boxer, Keevin Allicock will take center stage today when he enters the ring to match gloves with Alexy de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic in the Men’s Featherweight division from 06:06hrs.

Team Guyana (Athletes) in Tokyo – Aliyah Abrams (Women’s 400m), Jasmine Abrams (Women’s 100m), Emanuel Archibald (Men’s 100m), Chelsea Edghill (Women’s Table Tennis), Keevin Allicock (Boxing – 52-57kg class), Aleka Persaud (Swimming – 50m Freestyle), Andrew Fowler (Swimming – 100m Freestyle).