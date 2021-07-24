Ex-cop committed to stand trial, other walks free

Sagga murder…

Kaieteur News – Four years after being charged with the October 2017 killing of Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga,” former ‘Best Cop’ Derwin Eastman, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for murder. However, the matter was discharged against former constable of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Jameson Williams.

Eastman and Williams were jointly charged in December 2017. The matter was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.

On November 27, 2020, Magistrate Azore had stated that sufficient evidence was presented to the court for the duo to be implicated in the murder – a prima facie case was made out against Eastman and Williams.

As a result of the ruling, Eastman and Williams opted to lead their defence.

Earlier this year, both men commenced calling witnesses to lead their defence. Following this process, Magistrate Azore committed Eastman to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes, before a judge and jury, and the matter was discharged against Williams.

According to reports, Scipio of Lot ‘ZZ’ 22 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery.

According to the police, he was shot in the chest as he was leaving a city hotel on October 27, 2017.

Ex-con, Aubrey Bobb, 27, of Kitty, Georgetown, was the first to be committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of the businessman. After Bobb was arrested for the murder, he implicated Eastman and Williams in the crime.

Bobb alleged that Eastman was the mastermind behind Sagga’s murder, since he allegedly provided the weapon. Police had stated that Bobb was nabbed at his William Street, Kitty, Georgetown home, which is located a few buildings from where the killing occurred.

Kaieteur News had reported that CCTV footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down. Bobb allegedly told detectives that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, Bobb claimed he was armed with an icepick, but later decided that a gun would be more effective.

It was also reported that when Scipio exited the hotel, Bobb relieved the businessman of a gold chain and shot him.

Bobb was committed in 2019 to stand trial in the High Court, but is still in jail awaiting the commencement of his trial.