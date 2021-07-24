Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s health during these challenging times with Kiddies Day Camps

Kaieteur News – Armadillo Earth Farm (AEF), a 10 acre ecological safe space located on the Linden Soesdyke Highway is hosting its second Kiddies Day Camp on Saturday August 7th, next. The first camp which was held on July 5th last, saw kids taking part in activities such askid’s yoga, sewing craft, nature hikes and other fun games.

Diane Chin, one of the organisers of the camp indicated that the current situation in our world has escalated the mental health crisis the world over. Recognising that children were substantially more likely to suffer long term physical, mental and emotional effects of the current pandemic, Diane along with her husband Joseph Chin teamed up with a group of persons who comprise professional teachers in various areas, to create solutions that could help children navigate the harsh realities of our current world.

The camps are taking into consideration that children have been forced to sit in front of a screen for hours on end, that they have lost friends, that there’s no social interactions and connections, no play, no fun.

Basically the world that children have been forced to live in is ironically very bad for their immune systems and of course their health. Diane has indicated that the mission of Armadillo Earth Farm is to create a space that is aligned with how children naturally learn.

“We are focusing on developing children’s creative skills. The goal is to help each child actualise their unique potential and God given passion. For us this requires that in addition to academics children must sing, dance, paint, learn basic life skills such as cooking, sewing, wood working, planting their own food, know the importance of composting, protecting the forest and understanding that they are no different from the natural world.”

“Our current high tech, modern, civilised world has come at a high price. We are disconnected from the wisdom of our own bodies, our spirit and our creative intuitions and from nature herself from which our very bodies are birthed and from which all our substance comes.”

Diane further informed that after the first camp, parents have been reaching out to enquire about other camps and other activities for the August holidays and beyond. She stated that the idea of overnight camping facilities where children can be immersed in nature, learning basic survival skills, how to take care of animals and plants on a farm, how to grow their own food, do yoga and meditation are all areas that are being looked at by the Armadillo Earth Farm team for the future.

The second camp on August 7th will see collaboration with professional Scouts who will be there to teach the children a number of forest survival techniques, wildlife exploration/education, basic pioneering (building structures out of the natural surroundings) and much more. The buildings at the farm have all been built with materials from the surrounding areas.

A bus leaves Georgetown at 08:15hrs to transport the children along with their parents. Every child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The camps are a wonderful relaxation opportunity for the parents as they get a chance to relax in an enchanted natural setting, read a book from the extensive library at the AEF while their children are being taken care of by professional teachers.”

The camp caters for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years-old and spaces are limited as the organisers are ensuring that there is no overcrowding and all Covid-19 protocols are being observed.