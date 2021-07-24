Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s health during these challenging times with Kiddies Day Camps

Jul 24, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Armadillo Earth Farm (AEF), a 10 acre ecological safe space located on the Linden Soesdyke Highway is hosting its second Kiddies Day Camp on Saturday August 7th, next. The first camp which was held on July 5th last, saw kids taking part in activities such askid’s yoga, sewing craft, nature hikes and other fun games.

Children during the First Kiddies Camp at Armadillo Earth Farm.

Diane Chin, one of the organisers of the camp indicated that the current situation in our world has escalated the mental health crisis the world over. Recognising that children were substantially more likely to suffer long term physical, mental and emotional effects of the current pandemic, Diane along with her husband Joseph Chin teamed up with a group of persons who comprise professional teachers in various areas, to create solutions that could help children navigate the harsh realities of our current world.
The camps are taking into consideration that children have been forced to sit in front of a screen for hours on end, that they have lost friends, that there’s no social interactions and connections, no play, no fun.
Basically the world that children have been forced to live in is ironically very bad for their immune systems and of course their health. Diane has indicated that the mission of Armadillo Earth Farm is to create a space that is aligned with how children naturally learn.

Kiddies browsing through the many books in the Library at Armadillo Earth Farm.

“We are focusing on developing children’s creative skills. The goal is to help each child actualise their unique potential and God given passion. For us this requires that in addition to academics children must sing, dance, paint, learn basic life skills such as cooking, sewing, wood working, planting their own food, know the importance of composting, protecting the forest and understanding that they are no different from the natural world.”
“Our current high tech, modern, civilised world has come at a high price. We are disconnected from the wisdom of our own bodies, our spirit and our creative intuitions and from nature herself from which our very bodies are birthed and from which all our substance comes.”
Diane further informed that after the first camp, parents have been reaching out to enquire about other camps and other activities for the August holidays and beyond. She stated that the idea of overnight camping facilities where children can be immersed in nature, learning basic survival skills, how to take care of animals and plants on a farm, how to grow their own food, do yoga and meditation are all areas that are being looked at by the Armadillo Earth Farm team for the future.
The second camp on August 7th will see collaboration with professional Scouts who will be there to teach the children a number of forest survival techniques, wildlife exploration/education, basic pioneering (building structures out of the natural surroundings) and much more. The buildings at the farm have all been built with materials from the surrounding areas.
A bus leaves Georgetown at 08:15hrs to transport the children along with their parents. Every child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“The camps are a wonderful relaxation opportunity for the parents as they get a chance to relax in an enchanted natural setting, read a book from the extensive library at the AEF while their children are being taken care of by professional teachers.”
The camp caters for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years-old and spaces are limited as the organisers are ensuring that there is no overcrowding and all Covid-19 protocols are being observed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Jul 24, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – When Shimron Hetymer twice failed his fitness tests and failed to produce the runs his obvious natural talent suggested he should due to his erratic...
Read More
Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day fundraiser

Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day...

Jul 24, 2021

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store launched at Amazonia Mall

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store...

Jul 24, 2021

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the space to shine at Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Minister Ramson

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the...

Jul 24, 2021

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s health during these challenging times with Kiddies Day Camps

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s...

Jul 24, 2021

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Jul 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • More children will die

    Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]