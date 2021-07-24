Agri. Minister signs $428M in contracts to boost the sector’s performance

Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture signed $428M in contracts to boost the sector’s performance. Of that amount, $84M will be used for the procurement of a pontoon and two hydraulic excavators which will operate in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.
This will allow the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to execute critical drainage works, the Ministry stated. Kaieteur News understands that this project will be completed by VR construction Inc and Guyana Tractor and Equipment (Guytrac).
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha was keen to note that the foregoing is representative of the Government fulfilling its commitment to the people of Pomeroon.
This newspaper understands that the remainder of the monies are to be used by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for the supply and delivery of asserted materials for the construction of new punts, which are fabricated at the central workshop, located at the Albion Estate, in East-Berbice Corentyne. David Persaud Investment Limited and Gafsons Industries Limited received these contracts for the development of the Rose Hall and Albion Sugar Estates.
