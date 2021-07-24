Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Agri. Minister signs $428M in contracts to boost the sector’s performance

Jul 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture signed $428M in contracts to boost the sector’s performance. Of that amount, $84M will be used for the procurement of a pontoon and two hydraulic excavators which will operate in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

This will allow the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to execute critical drainage works, the Ministry stated. Kaieteur News understands that this project will be completed by VR construction Inc and Guyana Tractor and Equipment (Guytrac).
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha was keen to note that the foregoing is representative of the Government fulfilling its commitment to the people of Pomeroon.
This newspaper understands that the remainder of the monies are to be used by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for the supply and delivery of asserted materials for the construction of new punts, which are fabricated at the central workshop, located at the Albion Estate, in East-Berbice Corentyne. David Persaud Investment Limited and Gafsons Industries Limited received these contracts for the development of the Rose Hall and Albion Sugar Estates.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Why was Hetmyer dropped and Mohammed retained?

Jul 24, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – When Shimron Hetymer twice failed his fitness tests and failed to produce the runs his obvious natural talent suggested he should due to his erratic...
Read More
Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day fundraiser

Tickets still available for MSC Emancipation Day...

Jul 24, 2021

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store launched at Amazonia Mall

MVP Sports and Urban Life – Hybrid Store...

Jul 24, 2021

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the space to shine at Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Minister Ramson

Let’s celebrate our athletes, allow them the...

Jul 24, 2021

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s health during these challenging times with Kiddies Day Camps

Armadillo Earth Farm catering for children’s...

Jul 24, 2021

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Jul 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • More children will die

    Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]