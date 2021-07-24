Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

14 patients admitted in COVID-19 ICU, 43 new infections recorded

Jul 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday via its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that 14 persons were recently admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
Although no new deaths have been reported, the Ministry recorded 43 new COVID-19 infections within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,850.
Out of the number of confirmed cases, 11,190 persons are women while 10,660 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 101 persons are in institutional isolation, 851 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,366 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

Sports

Features/Columnists

  • More children will die

    Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more

