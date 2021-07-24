14 patients admitted in COVID-19 ICU, 43 new infections recorded

Latest update July 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday via its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that 14 persons were recently admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
Although no new deaths have been reported, the Ministry recorded 43 new COVID-19 infections within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,850.
Out of the number of confirmed cases, 11,190 persons are women while 10,660 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 101 persons are in institutional isolation, 851 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,366 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.
Jul 24, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – When Shimron Hetymer twice failed his fitness tests and failed to produce the runs his obvious natural talent suggested he should due to his erratic...
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 24, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has replied to my “constant banging,” that is, my consistent... more
Kaieteur News – Herd immunity is needed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Herd immunity refers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]