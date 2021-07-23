Unlicenced driver in fatal accident on $1M bail

Kaieteur News – The driver who was involved in the fatal Diamond accident, which occurred on Sunday night, was on Tuesday placed on $1M bail after appearing at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Judy Latchman. He is identified as Kevon Moore, 23, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Kevon had to answer to the charges of: two counts of causing death, unlicenced driver, breach of insurance, driving under the influence and for failing to render assistance. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was placed on bail in the sum of one million and eighty thousand dollars. Moore was subsequently remanded and will make his next appearance on August 9, 2021.

On Sunday night at approximately 22:30hours, the minibus which Kevon was driving, turned turtle several times on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of two teenagers and several other persons being injured. The deceased are identified as Aaliyah Edwards, 18, and Anthony Persaud, 18, both of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that the minibus had left the Georgetown Seawall and was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Diamond Public Road at a very fast rate when the driver lost control of it. The minibus reportedly turned turtle several times and eventually came to a halt in a south-eastern direction.

Debris and bodies were seen scattered along the road some distance from the minibus as screams of agony were heard from the victims who were severely injured. Broken Guinness bottles were seen around the bus, and a cooler was seen in the front seat of the minibus.

According to eyewitnesses, persons were seen “pitching” through the windows of the minibus as it toppled and the driver was pinned under the bus.

Edwards and Persaud were pronounced dead at the scene as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and public-spirited citizens tried to assist the injured persons.

Among the injured was 18-year-old Sabrina Corlette, of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, who suffered an open fracture dislocation to the right ankle and head injuries; 18-year-old Seth Adams, of Schoonard, West Coast Demerara, who sustained deep abrasion injuries to the right leg; and 17-year-old Edgar Dublin, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, who suffered abrasions to the shoulders and back.

Persons who were in critical conditions are, 16-year-old Michael James of Koker Dam, Land of Canaan, East Bank of Demerara, who suffered head injuries and Johnny Persaud, who suffered head injuries and a chest contusion. They were all seen and examined by doctors and admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Other injured persons included, 23-year-old Jessie Wishart, 20-year-old Joel Wishart, 18-year-old Odarry Gonsalves, 17-year-old Shane Argyle, and 18-year-old Valencia George, all of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and he had 0.039 and 0.037 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. According to police, the driver was not the owner of the minibus. The owner of the minibus has been identified as Frank Fordyce.