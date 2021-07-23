Latest update July 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Three more persons have succumbed to COVID-19

Jul 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 518 for the period March 2020 to date.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 38-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica Berbice), a 70-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All three persons died over a three-day period (July 18 to July 20) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 74 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,807.
Presently there are 17 patients in the COIVD-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 93 in institutional isolation, 1,095 in home isolation and two persons in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,084 persons have recovered from the virus.

