Three more athletes for overseas scholarships

Kaieteur News – The KMPA Foundation is informing the public that three of their athletes are now going on full Scholarships to Jamaica. The athletes are Gabriel Lim, Omari Walcott and Trevon Prince. The athletes said they are truly appreciative of the work and effort they received from the KMPA Foundation.

The parents of the athletes are also in high praise to the KMPA Foundation for making their Children’s dreams come through. Andy Medas-King, the founder of the Organization, said the past year was challenging taking into account the Pandemic hit just as the athletes arrived in the USA last year March 12th. With limited opportunities for the athletes to compete in Guyana, it made things happen longer than expected. Mr. King said several conversations with the AAG President who are accustomed to doing things the Guyana way and not understand the importance of the requirements of the world.

Mr. King further noted, that the lack of information means no real time results from every track meet and the dysfunction of any website where the college Coaches can get results are frustrating. “The AAG has to do better he note, we should not have to wait to get any results, it should be real time. All my children who compete, by the time a race is run, the results are on the board, but not in Guyana where athletes have to go back and stand up in their lanes at the finish line to know who won. I have never seen anything like that in my life in track and field.” The athletes are asking for assistance from public and private sector to help them cover their costs for a ticket. The number to contact is 648-6762, but it is preferred contact be made the KMPA Foundation at [email protected] All the athletes have to be in Jamaica by the 15th of August to take up their Scholarship Package. The KMPA Foundation would like to also say that three more athletes are due to depart later in the year, two by September month end.