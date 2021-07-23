Resources better utilised than targeting marijuana

Dear Editor,

Whilst I’m not a user/dealer of the illicit drug, marijuana, I must say I’m quite displeased at the slothful/reluctance the government has been showing towards legalising this herb. In many other countries, it’s being legalised and proving to be a very profitable business. In Guyana, many organisations have been constantly calling on the past and present administration to address this matter. Instead, we’re seeing money and lawmen at times being consumed as they track down farmers and sellers/users, whilst deadly cocaine and other dangerous drugs are being allowed to be shipped in/out of Guyana and trade locally. Regularly, discoveries of marijuana farms, which the authorities would destroy, users and sellers being arrested and charged, and on a rare occasion, we would hear of cocaine discovery out of Guyana. Rarely cocaine busts occur in Guyana. Cocaine contributes to many problems and in my opinion, more effort, money, and time is being invested behind marijuana in Guyana.

Editor, it’s very hurtful to see a Magistrate remanding two young women to prison for just over one pound of marijuana discovered near their presence. What is sickening is that, one of the young women is six months pregnant, and they both are first-time offenders. I’ve written before stating that one’s freedom from prison lies with the mood the magistrate is in. Our roadways seems to be a safe haven for accidents, some deadly, and only recently an unlicenced driver in an uninsured car, crashed, killing a young woman. Amazingly, he was granted bail, even though a life was lost, but two young women, one six months pregnant was remanded for marijuana that wasn’t on them, which is legalised in many countries around the world. Is the judicial system fair in Guyana?

Finally, whilst the government is traversing around the country giving out monies and other stuff whilst gloating at the previous administration, it would be wonderful if they could take a time out and review the situation happening at the courts. Consideration is not being granted to many that should have been, whilst many guilty are being given preferential treatment. There should be a situation where leniency could come into play to help those who are helpless. Not many could afford a good defence.

Many magistrates and judges have been criticised for their decisions, and Senior Magistrate Daly is no stranger to that. Media, columnists, and even members from the legal fraternity have express disappointment with some decisions she made, but that’s it. The decision recently to free the three bank robbers surprised many, including the GPF. However, we have to accept the ruling, because it’s the Court. Meanwhile, the defenceless have to suffer.

Sahadeo Bates