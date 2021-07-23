GABF Confirms FIBA 3×3 Americup registration

Kaieteur News – The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 will be played on 12-14 November 2021 in Miami, USA.

The event will be played for all registered teams during those 3 days at the same venue with the competition being split into a Qualification Draw and a Main Draw due to the number of registered teams.

All registered teams will be ranked 1-18 (on the men´s side) and 1-15 (on the women´s side) in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 and will receive the corresponding ranking points.

In accordance with Art. 6-75 et seq. of the FIBA Internal Regulations the teams of the hosting National Federation (NF) and the best-ranked teams in the respective category on 1 November 2020 are qualified for the Main Draw.

Guyana Men and Women’s 3×3 national teams will compete in the qualification round with a chance to play in the main event.

On the men´s side the Qualification Draw will be played with three pools of three teams with the pool winners advancing to the Main Draw. On the distaff side, the Qualification Draw will be played with 1 pool of 4 teams with the pool winner advancing to the Main Draw.

The pools will not be determined through a draw but will be automatically created through the 3×3 Federation Ranking of the participating teams in the respective category.

The GABF is pleased to welcome our new 3×3 sponsor AptPay Inc. a Canadian financial technology company, which specializes in real-time disbursement of funds globally.

Teams directly qualified to FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 Main Draw are as follows:

Directly qualified to FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 Main Draw

Men Women

United States (2) – Host United States (9) – Host

Canada (8) Canada (12)

Brazil (15) Brazil (34)

Dominican Republic (33) Uruguay (37)

Puerto Rico (39) Dominican Republic (39)

Argentina (42) Mexico (47)

Chile (51) Argentina (48)

Mexico (70) Chile (67)

Venezuela (76) Puerto Rico (70)

Barbados (83)

Venezuela (106)

The remaining teams will play a Qualification Draw in the mornings of 12 & 13 November 2021:

Allocated to FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 Qualification Draw

Men Women

Uruguay (85) Trinidad and Tobago (124)

Barbados (102) Jamaica (142)

Saint Lucia (120) Guyana (165)

Haiti (128) Guatemala (unranked)

Jamaica (134)

The numbers in brackets indicate the federation’s 3×3 ranking as of 1 November 2020.

Trinidad and Tobago (135)

Guyana (137)

Aruba (148)

Guatemala (190)