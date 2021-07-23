Eight companies apply to provide security services for GRA

Kaieteur News – During the opening of the tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), at the Ministry of Finance yesterday, eight security companies have vied for a contract in relation to the provision of security services. The procuring entity is the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The bidding security firms are Gupta Security; OMO Security; Queensway Security Service Inc.; Kalibur Security; Sheriff Security Service; Professional Guard Services Limited; Strategic Action Security Limited; and Amalgamated Security Services (Guyana) Inc.

Amalgamated Security Services (Guyana) Inc. is a subsidiary of Amalgamated Security Services Limited and first started its operation in the country back in 2014. The entity, which provides services both in the private and public security market also provides security for clients that are in the industrial, hospitality, commercial and retail sector. The company, which is headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, has subsidiaries in Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and Guyana.

Professional Guard Services (PGS) Inc., which was established in 1983 is located in Subryanville, Georgetown. Gupta Security is presently being run by sole proprietor, Michael Gupta, and has been providing security services in Guyana since June 2014. Its main office is located in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Five.

Sheriff Security Service who have been in operations since 2015, does not only provide security services but also provides additional services such as armed air patrol, marine patrol, armed land patrol and cash in transit, just to name a few.

Queensway Security Service, which has its head office at Regent and Oronoque Streets, Bourda, Georgetown, is one of the country’s leading security firms providing guard services, armed patrol visits, alarm monitoring and response and a variety of specialised security services.