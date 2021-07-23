CGBF donates large quantity of sneakers to YGB

Latest update July 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 23, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) was pleased to receive a large quantity of basketball shoes and socks among other items from the California to Guyana Basketball Foundation (CGBF), a non-profit organisation based in the United States.
Just last year at the height of the pandemic, the same group donated 60,000 three-ply face masks which were distributed amongst YBG members and partners. This latest donation is further evidence of how little things can make a big difference, as many youths at the grassroots will no doubt benefit from a pair of basketball shoes.
The YBG extended its gratitude to Brad and his team, and all those who donated to the effort for continuing to look out for the youths. YBG also took the opportunity to publicly thank Culture, Youth and Sport Minister ,Charles Ramson Jr, and Melissa Tucker; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry Culture, Youth and Sport, for facilitating VAT exemptions for sports and these gifts.
The YBG noted gratitude to John Fernandes Limited for waiving storage costs.
Jul 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The KMPA Foundation is informing the public that three of their athletes are now going on full Scholarships to Jamaica. The athletes are Gabriel Lim, Omari Walcott and Trevon...
Jul 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
Jul 23, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is an extension of the term “low-life” that goes beyond its normal connotation. Generally... more
Kaieteur News – The Olympics is the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. It brings together athletes from all around... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]