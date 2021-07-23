CGBF donates large quantity of sneakers to YGB

Kaieteur News – Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) was pleased to receive a large quantity of basketball shoes and socks among other items from the California to Guyana Basketball Foundation (CGBF), a non-profit organisation based in the United States.

Just last year at the height of the pandemic, the same group donated 60,000 three-ply face masks which were distributed amongst YBG members and partners. This latest donation is further evidence of how little things can make a big difference, as many youths at the grassroots will no doubt benefit from a pair of basketball shoes.

The YBG extended its gratitude to Brad and his team, and all those who donated to the effort for continuing to look out for the youths. YBG also took the opportunity to publicly thank Culture, Youth and Sport Minister ,Charles Ramson Jr, and Melissa Tucker; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry Culture, Youth and Sport, for facilitating VAT exemptions for sports and these gifts.

The YBG noted gratitude to John Fernandes Limited for waiving storage costs.