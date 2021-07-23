Latest update July 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Canada-based Guyanese Boodhu hits 91 in ORSCA tourney

Jul 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Brampton Gladiators surged to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Challengers last Sunday when action continued in the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association twenty-Twenty round-robin competition.

Deochan Boodhu

Deochan Boodhu, a Canada-based Guyanese left-hander, struck 11 sixes in his flamboyant 91 as Challengers tallied up a respectable 217-9 from the 20-overs. Gladiators, in reply, achieved the target with five balls unused. Boodhu also received good support from former Guyana first-class player Naresh Roopnarine who made 45 and 42 from Lachman Punsammy. Mahendra Chautie grabbed 3-31 off his maximum four overs.
When Gladiators chased the target, Davendra Ramkissoon slammed a blistering 76 decorated with six sixes and two fours, while veteran softball player Bobby Parasnauth contributed a useful 68. Looknauth Ramsuchit polished off things with an unbeaten 33 and 31 from opener Avinash Sookdeo. Nick Poonai provided some skills with the ball by claiming 3-41 but in a losing cause.
And in another fixture, Spartans defeated Aces Cricket Club by seven wickets. Aces made 169-6 at the expiration of the 20-overs, while Spartans surpassed the target in the 16th over.
Amir Khan led the way with an enterprising 48 and 48 not out from Asif Ali. Morrison Edwards supported with 36 and Linden Persuand scored 24 not out.
Earlier, Chintaram Ramroop hit a top-score of 54. Inul Rudolph captured 3-47 from his maximum four overs to be the leading bowler. The action continue on Sunday.

 

