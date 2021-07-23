Bids in for the rehabilitation of the Lethem to Annai Road

Kaieteur News – A total of 13 bids were submitted for the rehabilitation of the Lethem to Annai Road, North Rupununi.

The Engineer’s estimate for this project amounted to a total of one hundred and nine million, six hundred and ninety-nine thousand Guyana dollars. The companies who submitted bids for this project included GR Ranch Inc., Medacie Machinery and Construction Inc., Teodre Farria General Construction Service, Legalised and Construction Services, H. Nauth and Sons Civil Engineer Services, Eron Lall Civil Engineer Works, Morris Jeffery Enterprise, V. Dallis Enterprise, International Imports and Supplies, Kalico Guyana Inc., Vals Construction, AJM Enterprise and R. Kissoon Contracting Service.

In May 2018, a contract for $139.3 million was awarded to D&R Construction and Machinery by the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the support of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) for the maintenance of the said road.

The Lethem to Annai road is estimated to be 114.3 kilometres and a 3-hour long drive; however, road works and other factors can affect this estimate.