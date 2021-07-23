Because we care

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Because we care, we sharin out de $19,000 per student without knowin whether school gan be reopen in September. Because we care, millionaire and pauper qualify fuh de money.

Because we care, we givin de money regardless of knowin if de child gan go to school or drop out. Because we care, yuh gat fuh come to de school when we decide fuh yuh collect the $19,000.

Because we care, yuh gat fuh sit down and listen to lecture from de politician. Because we care, yuh getting fuh see nuff, nuff Minister. Because we care, dem parents start fuh mek mo pickney because Bharrat seh de grant gan eventually reach $50,000 per year.

Because we care, dem parents wah nah pleased with de public education system and sending dem children to private school, want de grant.

Because we care, yuh pitcha might get tek out and put in de papers fuh show people how yuh tun up fuh collect money.

Because we care, somebody might ask yuh how yuh feel about de money wah yuh getting.

Because we care, yuh nah gan get any voucher but cash. Because we care, some of dem parents nah gat to worry about paying dem businessman a $500 fuh cash voucher.

Because we care, de private sector commission nah issue no statement as yet complaining about de cash share out instead of de voucher.

Talk half and find out wah gan happen if father and mother separate and both claiming de grant!