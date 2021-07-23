Autopsy reveals that he died from cirrhosis of the liver

Region Nine teacher found dead…

Kaieteur News – All suspicions that the death of a Region Nine teacher, Peter Christian, 31, might have been a case of murder were set aside yesterday after an autopsy conducted on his remains revealed that he actually died from cirrhosis of the liver.

Christian, a teacher at the Karasabai Primary School, was found dead in his home around 22:00hrs. on Sunday last. His nude remains according to police, were discovered by his father, Rudy Christian, lying on the concrete floor of their home.

Both the Toushao of Karasabai, Marlon Edwards, and police investigators had suspected that foul play might have been involved in his sudden death.

Edwards was quoted as saying that when he arrived at Christian’s residence, he observed that his body bore a wound to the head and multiple marks of violence about the body.

However, a post mortem examination of Christian’s remains showed that his death was caused by multiple acute stomach ulcers, bleeding in the stomach and cirrhosis of the liver.

How Christian ended up naked on the concrete floor might continue to be a mystery. His father had told police that he arrived at their home around 17:00hrs. that day and Christian had related to him that he was feeling unwell.

The father reportedly went to bed and fell asleep. A few hours later when he awoke, he discovered his son’s nude body lying on the concrete floor. Christian had been a teacher for some 10 years and leaves to mourn his three children and relatives, who described him as a friendly and willing individual who was always devoted to his profession.