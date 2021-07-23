Agricola man shot for intervening in forced gang initiation

Kaieteur News has learnt that a man was shot twice to his leg on Tuesday for intervening in a forced gang initiation. The shooting incident reportedly took place in the Agricola Community located on the East Bank of Demerara.

Commander of Region 4A, Simon McBean, has confirmed that indeed, there was a shooting in the area but his investigators so far have not received any information that it was gang related. Eyewitnesses, however, told Kaieteur News that it stemmed from a dispute over a forced gang initiation.

An outsider had reportedly entered the community recently and on Tuesday while walking along one of the streets in the area with his sister, he was approached by a gang member. The gang member reportedly told the outsider that he must choose a side, a gang, to be in.

The young man’s sister who lives in the area advised her brother not to do so and they ended up in a heated argument with the gang member. A passerby who heard the commotion decided to stop and intervene in the situation. The intervention aggravated the gang member and he began to assault the passerby with kicks to the body.

Kaieteur News was told that the gang member did not stop there but pulled out a handgun and shot the passerby twice to his legs. One of the bullets reportedly passed through his kneecap shattering his bone. He was rushed to a hospital in the city and had to undergo surgery.