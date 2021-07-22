Woman dies after losing control of car on Mahaicony public road

Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Another life was snuffed out following an accident on the Content, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara public road. Dead is 19-year-old Chandramala ‘Alana’ Singh, of Lot 13 Novar Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
Singh was driving her motor car PVV 3507 east along the northern side of the road at Content at a fast rate when she tried to negotiate a left turn. She reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern side of the parapet and collided with an erected Ministry of Public Works signboard before slamming into a utility pole.
Public-spirited citizens removed Singh from the vehicle and rushed her to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Her body is at the Anthony’s Funeral Home at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, awaiting a post mortem examination.
Kaieteur News understands that Singh was a former student of the Hindu College and was described as kind-hearted and helpful by many who knew her.
Jul 22, 2021Kaieteur News – On a chilly winter’s morning in the southern Sydney suburb of Gymea, Gairy St. Clair sends his Saturday morning boxing cardio class on their way amid an exhausted, but upbeat,...
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – Why did it take the Cuban people so long to rebel against a system that for 62 years denied them a... more
Kaieteur News – The present conditions do not exist for the holding of a face-to-face Congress of the People’s National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]