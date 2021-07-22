Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman dies after losing control of car on Mahaicony public road

Jul 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Another life was snuffed out following an accident on the Content, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara public road. Dead is 19-year-old Chandramala ‘Alana’ Singh, of Lot 13 Novar Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Dead, Chandramala ‘Alana’ Singh.

Singh was driving her motor car PVV 3507 east along the northern side of the road at Content at a fast rate when she tried to negotiate a left turn. She reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern side of the parapet and collided with an erected Ministry of Public Works signboard before slamming into a utility pole.

The car that was involved in the accident.

Public-spirited citizens removed Singh from the vehicle and rushed her to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Her body is at the Anthony’s Funeral Home at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, awaiting a post mortem examination.
Kaieteur News understands that Singh was a former student of the Hindu College and was described as kind-hearted and helpful by many who knew her.

