When yuh big yuh big!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys get invite to a high school reunion. Dem boys so old dat dem boys can’t even remember who is teacher from who is student and who is friends from who is stranger.

And worse of all, who gan come in wheelchair, crutches, with walking cane or who can’t come at all.

When old school friends ketch up after a lang time, de conversation does tun to bragging and boasting. Dem does want show-off how well dem do, how much dem achieve and how much wealth dem get.

Dat is why dem boys nah like guh dem high school reunion. Going to dem reunion is like going to de income tax department. Is sheer assessment tekkin’ place. And dem boys comfortable with de lil two cents wah dem gat and nat interested in nuff wealth. But still deh gat some persons does want to show-off and exhibit demselves when dem meet dem old school buddies.

It mek dem boys remember de time when four school friends meet one another at a high school reunion. By de time dem greet one another de bragging and showing-off start.

De first friend say, “Yuh see dat bank building across de street? I gan buy it within de next six months.”

De second friend den say, “See dat hotel building next to de bank? I gan buy it within de next month.”

Not wanting to lose out, de third friend say, “See dat shopping Mall next to de hotel? I gonna buy dat next week!”

All three look over to de fourth friend who, with a smile, tek a lang sip of he drink before saying, “I’m not selling!”

Talk half and remember show-off is for showcases!