Three remanded on robbery charge

Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Joel Morrison called ‘Jako,’ 29, of Pike Street, Sophia, Georgetown; Dane Bowen called ‘Dane Boy,’ 25, and Elijah Hollingsworth, 25, both of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden, were on Tuesday remanded for an armed robbery charge.
The trio appeared virtually before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune, in the Linden Magistrate’s Court when the charge was read to them.
Morrison, Bowen and Hollingsworth were charged with robbery under arms, contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01. They were not required to plead to the indictable joint charge which alleges that while being armed and in the company of others; they robbed 57-year-old Diana Ross.Magistrate Fortune remanded the defendants to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 28, 2021.
Jul 22, 2021Kaieteur News – On a chilly winter’s morning in the southern Sydney suburb of Gymea, Gairy St. Clair sends his Saturday morning boxing cardio class on their way amid an exhausted, but upbeat,...
