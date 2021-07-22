Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three remanded on robbery charge

Jul 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Joel Morrison called ‘Jako,’ 29, of Pike Street, Sophia, Georgetown; Dane Bowen called ‘Dane Boy,’ 25, and Elijah Hollingsworth, 25, both of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden, were on Tuesday remanded for an armed robbery charge.

: Remanded: Dane Bowen.

Remanded: Elijah Hollingsworth.

The trio appeared virtually before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune, in the Linden Magistrate’s Court when the charge was read to them.

Remanded: Joel Morrison.

Morrison, Bowen and Hollingsworth were charged with robbery under arms, contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01. They were not required to plead to the indictable joint charge which alleges that while being armed and in the company of others; they robbed 57-year-old Diana Ross.Magistrate Fortune remanded the defendants to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 28, 2021.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sinclair’s fight night now set for December in Guyana Says focus remains putting Guyana’s boxing on the map

Sinclair’s fight night now set for December in Guyana Says focus...

Jul 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – On a chilly winter’s morning in the southern Sydney suburb of Gymea, Gairy St. Clair sends his Saturday morning boxing cardio class on their way amid an exhausted, but upbeat,...
Read More
Paul De Nobrega wins senior class, Mario Washington cops junior div., Susan Hamilton is top female

Paul De Nobrega wins senior class, Mario...

Jul 22, 2021

Lloyd Rollins supports Colin Mc Ewan dominoes

Lloyd Rollins supports Colin Mc Ewan dominoes

Jul 22, 2021

Edghill & Fowler will be Guyana’s flag bearers Allicock, Edghill to go into action on July 24 in Tokyo

Edghill & Fowler will be Guyana’s flag...

Jul 22, 2021

Mitchell Starc’s five blows West Indies away to give Alex Carey winning start

Mitchell Starc’s five blows West Indies...

Jul 21, 2021

Verwey elected head of the GSA

Verwey elected head of the GSA

Jul 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • No Congress this year

    Kaieteur News – The present conditions do not exist for the holding of a face-to-face Congress of the People’s National... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]