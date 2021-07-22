Region 9 teacher’s naked body found with marks of violence

Kaieteur News – Peter Christian, a teacher attached to the Karasabai Primary School, was found dead late Sunday night in his home with several marks of violence about his body.

The 31-year-old’s lifeless body was discovered around 22:00hrs at his Karasabai, Region Nine home by his father with whom he resided.

According to police, Christian’s father, Rudy Christian, reported to them that around 17:00hrs that day he had returned home from an outing and his son had complained that he was not feeling too well. After talking with his son, the man said that he went to sleep.

The elder Christian further told the police that around 22:00hrs when he woke up, he checked for his son and found him lying naked on the concrete floor.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Toshao of Karasabai, Marlon Edwards, told Kaieteur News that just after 22:00hrs that day he was informed by one of the village councillors about the incident with Christian and immediately left for his residence.

Edwards said when he reached, he saw the man’s lifeless body lying at his home, “completely, completely naked.”

“There was a wound to his head and marks of violence to the right side of his abdomen,” the Toshao said he observed.

Police stated that the body was taken to the Karasabai Health Centre where it was examined and pronounced dead by the medex on duty. The teacher’s body was later transported to the Lethem Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Edwards, who shared a close friendship with the teacher, explained that he is not aware that he had any old grievance with anyone who would want to harm him.

The Toshao revealed too that he, along with the village council, will work closely with the police in conducting a thorough investigation into the man’s dead.

The police have since suspected foul play and an investigation is underway.

The teacher, who leaves to mourn his three children and other relatives, was described as a friendly and willing person who showed a lot of devotion towards his profession.