Region 9 REO arrested for allegedly shooting woman

Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Karl Singh, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, is currently in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman to her abdomen at Lethem, Region Nine. The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 23:00hrs in the vicinity of the Commercial Zone. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gladys Emmanuel.
According to police, Emmanuel was in the company of 33-year-old Singh in a motor pick-up when she was shot to her abdomen.
She was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by the suspect where a surgery was performed. The woman’s condition has been listed as stable.
According to reports, police, up to press time, had not interviewed the victim due to her condition.
The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station and his licensed firearm was seized and lodged.
Investigations are ongoing.
Jul 22, 2021Kaieteur News – On a chilly winter’s morning in the southern Sydney suburb of Gymea, Gairy St. Clair sends his Saturday morning boxing cardio class on their way amid an exhausted, but upbeat,...
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – Why did it take the Cuban people so long to rebel against a system that for 62 years denied them a... more
Kaieteur News – The present conditions do not exist for the holding of a face-to-face Congress of the People’s National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]