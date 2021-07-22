Region 9 REO arrested for allegedly shooting woman

Kaieteur News – Karl Singh, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, is currently in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman to her abdomen at Lethem, Region Nine. The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 23:00hrs in the vicinity of the Commercial Zone. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gladys Emmanuel.

According to police, Emmanuel was in the company of 33-year-old Singh in a motor pick-up when she was shot to her abdomen.

She was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital by the suspect where a surgery was performed. The woman’s condition has been listed as stable.

According to reports, police, up to press time, had not interviewed the victim due to her condition.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station and his licensed firearm was seized and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.