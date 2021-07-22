Latest update July 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President lauds E-Networks’ Submarine cable as major wealth generation platform for Essequibo

Jul 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali is of the firm belief that the E-Networks’ Submarine Cable will be a significant development for Essequibo since it will create numerous opportunities for socio-economic development, job creation and wealth generation in the county.

(From left): E-Networks’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vishok Persaud; President, Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, and E-Networks’ Chairman Rakesh Puri.

The Head of State made these remarks during a recent meeting with E-Networks’ Chairman Rakesh Puri; Chief Executive Officer (CEO),Vishok Persaud, and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, at the Office of the President.
President Ali applauded E-Networks’ achievement and noted that the project aligns with the Government’s national development agenda, which aims to create jobs and generate wealth for all citizens across Guyana. He said that “this improved connectivity in Essequibo enables the region to support advanced technologies, allowing for the establishment of new ICT businesses in the region, such as call centres, which will offer employment to hundreds, if not thousands, of Guyanese.”
Prime Minister Phillips also commended E-Networks for its commitment to the development of the telecommunications sector as well as its progressive contributions to liberalisation by expanding its services. Further to this, the Prime Minister encouraged the company to ensure that the hinterland and rural areas do not escape its attention as the Government is focused on connecting everyone.
During the visit, Puri and Persaud provided key updates on E-Networks’ investments and expansion plans, including landing Essequibo’s first submarine cable. In his remarks, Puri reiterated that President Ali’s call to improve connectivity in Essequibo was the motivation for making the large ICT investment just nine months after the liberalisation of the telecommunication sector.
He also expressed that E-Network is “a 100 percent Guyanese-owned company” and is committed to extending its services to Guyanese across the country.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sinclair’s fight night now set for December in Guyana Says focus remains putting Guyana’s boxing on the map

Sinclair’s fight night now set for December in Guyana Says focus...

Jul 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – On a chilly winter’s morning in the southern Sydney suburb of Gymea, Gairy St. Clair sends his Saturday morning boxing cardio class on their way amid an exhausted, but upbeat,...
Read More
Paul De Nobrega wins senior class, Mario Washington cops junior div., Susan Hamilton is top female

Paul De Nobrega wins senior class, Mario...

Jul 22, 2021

Lloyd Rollins supports Colin Mc Ewan dominoes

Lloyd Rollins supports Colin Mc Ewan dominoes

Jul 22, 2021

Edghill & Fowler will be Guyana’s flag bearers Allicock, Edghill to go into action on July 24 in Tokyo

Edghill & Fowler will be Guyana’s flag...

Jul 22, 2021

Mitchell Starc’s five blows West Indies away to give Alex Carey winning start

Mitchell Starc’s five blows West Indies...

Jul 21, 2021

Verwey elected head of the GSA

Verwey elected head of the GSA

Jul 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • No Congress this year

    Kaieteur News – The present conditions do not exist for the holding of a face-to-face Congress of the People’s National... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]