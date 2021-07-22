President lauds E-Networks’ Submarine cable as major wealth generation platform for Essequibo

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali is of the firm belief that the E-Networks’ Submarine Cable will be a significant development for Essequibo since it will create numerous opportunities for socio-economic development, job creation and wealth generation in the county.

The Head of State made these remarks during a recent meeting with E-Networks’ Chairman Rakesh Puri; Chief Executive Officer (CEO),Vishok Persaud, and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, at the Office of the President.

President Ali applauded E-Networks’ achievement and noted that the project aligns with the Government’s national development agenda, which aims to create jobs and generate wealth for all citizens across Guyana. He said that “this improved connectivity in Essequibo enables the region to support advanced technologies, allowing for the establishment of new ICT businesses in the region, such as call centres, which will offer employment to hundreds, if not thousands, of Guyanese.”

Prime Minister Phillips also commended E-Networks for its commitment to the development of the telecommunications sector as well as its progressive contributions to liberalisation by expanding its services. Further to this, the Prime Minister encouraged the company to ensure that the hinterland and rural areas do not escape its attention as the Government is focused on connecting everyone.

During the visit, Puri and Persaud provided key updates on E-Networks’ investments and expansion plans, including landing Essequibo’s first submarine cable. In his remarks, Puri reiterated that President Ali’s call to improve connectivity in Essequibo was the motivation for making the large ICT investment just nine months after the liberalisation of the telecommunication sector.

He also expressed that E-Network is “a 100 percent Guyanese-owned company” and is committed to extending its services to Guyanese across the country.