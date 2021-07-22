Paul De Nobrega wins senior class, Mario Washington cops junior div., Susan Hamilton is top female

Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis 45-mile Cycle Road Race…

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Paul De Nobrega (Team Evolution) rode a smart race to come out victor of the inaugural Farm Supplies Ltd. – Farmsup/Doosan/Team Alanis organised 45-mile cycle road race held on the West Demerara yesterday morning. With a total of 46 cyclists facing starter’s orders, De Nobrega crossed the line 1 Hour 41 Minutes 25 Seconds to pocket the top prize of $75,000.

A race which was fiercely contested as almost the entire bunch that started ended coming home, quite an unusual tale but with the prize monies very attractive, one can understand. Chasing De Nobrega to the line was Master’s winner Paul Choo Wee Nam (2nd overall-$55,000) followed by Kemuel Moses ($45,000), Marcus Keiler ($35,000), Roy Wilson ($30,000) and Ralph Williams ($$25,000) to close out the top six.

The organiser along with the aid of others took some time to sort out the top performers as the amount of riders coming in at the same time posed some challenges to sort out in terms of the correct placing.

The junior winner was Berbice’ Mario Washington ($25,000) of Flying Ace Cycle Club who toped We Stand United Cycle Club’s Aaron Newton ($20,000) and Team Alanis’ Sherwin Sampson ($15,000).

Choo Wee Nam in taking the Masters Under-50 category pocketed $20,000 as he ended ahead of Williams ($15,000) and Monty Lewis ($10,000).

Continuing to dominate on the distaff side is National Road Race and Time Trials champion, Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Susan Hamilton ($20,000) whose 1:06:26 was well ahead of the second place finisher, 14 year-old Aneisha Crandon of Berbice. The ladies covered a distance of 30-miles as did the Masters Over-50 which was won by Talim Shaw ($20,000) in 1:05:58.

Second was Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson ($15,000) followed by Berbician, Gary Benjamin ($10,000).

The race pedaled off from Schoonard, West Bank Demerara and proceeded to Bushy Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the starting line for the finish. The Ladies and Masters Over-50 turned back at Uitvlugt on the upward journey.

The sprint prizes, worth $5000 apiece, saw Deeraj Garbarran claiming three with two to Christopher Griffith and one each to Stephen Fernandes, Andrew Hicks, Roy Wilson, Adealie Hodge and De Nobrega.

Prior to the presentation of prizes which took place at Farm Supplies Limited, Rome Access Road, Mc Doom, Greater Georgetown, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle was on hand to deliver brief remarks. He expressed thanks to sponsors Farm Supplies Ltd. for the support to the sport whilst also thanking the cyclists for making the event a success.

“Farm Supplies we want to thank you ever so much and to also let you know, just as Farm Supplies is in your corner, the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport is also in your corner.”

Ninvalle stated that what the Ministry has been doing led by the astute leadership of Minister Charles Ramson Jr. is to have regular meetings with the various association/federations.

“I can tell you, being in the ministry for among 14 or 15 years, this is the first time that I’m seeing this sort of vision, this sort of inclusiveness because of the fact that the ministry would not be able to sit by itself and understand what is going on in sports but we have to meet with the executives and the administrators to better see how we could support.”

Whilst advising that the nation can look forward to seeing a meteoric rise in the way sports is done in Guyana, Ninvalle implored on all present to see the value in being vaccinated against covid-19.

“It is a serious scourge that is hurting this country and the world and we could play our part by each and every one of you getting vaccinated. I hope the administrators of cycling can meet with you and also try to pass this down again.”

Sales Manager of Farm Supplies Ltd., Dale Van Slutyman, a former National cyclist in his remarks expressed the company’s delight at being able to support the sport by hosting this event which they have promised to do on an annual basis.

“We are very, very proud to be a part of this and especially the Managing Director, Mr Renger van Dijk. It was pending for some time due to the covid which we are still experiencing but at the end of the day we came through as a company and the brand Doosan. We are going to try and hold this event every year and we are glad to be on board with the cycling federation.”