Lloyd Rollins supports Colin Mc Ewan dominoes

Kaieteur News – Lloyd Rollins has supported the Colin Mc Ewan birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set to be played later this month at Turning Point.

Rollins has sponsored the second place trophy and said he is pleased to be part of the competition.

Among the teams set to take part are TNT, Gold is Money, All Season’s, Mix Up, Providence, West Side and Turning Point.