GDF to help with natural disaster plan – President Ali

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will be help in the development of a National Disaster plan to help protect Guyanese and the country’s resources from the effects of climate change. This was underscored by President Irfaan Ali, according to a government release, as he addressed graduates of the GDF Standard Officers’ Course 52 at Base Camp Ayanganna.

The ranks were told that in addition to securing the country’s territorial integrity, the GDF will play a bigger role in civil protection. Ranks are currently involved in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and members were involved in the national response to the country-wide flooding.

The President noted that this proves that the GDF is suited to support civil protection, disaster preparedness and disaster response operations now and in the future. He referenced his address at the recently concluded Annual GDF Officers’ Conference where he highlighted that the National Defence Policy will see greater involvement of the Guyana Defence Force in search and rescue operations, disaster response, provision of infrastructural services, in the defence and protection of border communities, in medical outreaches, in response to medical emergencies and in coaching and honing the talents of athletes.

“Guyana has no control over the forces of nature. However, we can mitigate their effects and plan to better protect our people and assets. In this regard, Guyana will develop a comprehensive national disaster prevention, preparedness and response plan to help protect our people and our resources from natural and man-made disasters. The Guyana Defence Force will have an integral role in developing and giving effect to this plan,” the President stated.

The new task would not diminish or detract attention from the GDF’s primary mission of protecting the country’s territorial integrity and defending its national sovereignty.