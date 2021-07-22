Elderly man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that an 88-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. According to the Ministry, the man died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 515.

Further, the Health Ministry in its COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24-hours, 65 new COVID-19 infections were recorded. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 21,733.

Presently, there are 15 patients admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,093 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, 20,009 persons have recovered from the virus.

