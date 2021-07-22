Edghill & Fowler will be Guyana’s flag bearers Allicock, Edghill to go into action on July 24 in Tokyo

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Garfield Wiltshire, the Chef de-Mission of Team Guyana on Tuesday evening, informed that while the Officials are already in the Olympic Village the seven Athletes have not arrived in there as yet and are scheduled to do so on Friday July 23 (today in Guyana) since Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Guyana.

Swimmers Aleka Persaud and Andrew Fowler and their Coach Shyka Gonsalves, arrived in Tokyo last week Wednesday but are at a pre-Olympic Training Camp at the Preparation Section Olympic & Paralympic Division in Izumi-cho, Tachikawa-City, Tokyo, Japan.

Seven athletes, five coaches and four officials forms Guyana’s delegation to the Olympic Games which starts today (Guyana time) with the opening Ceremony and conclude on August 8.

According to Wilshire, speaking with Kaieteur Sports from the Olympic Village in Japan, the flag bearers of the Golden Arrow Head will be Chelsea Edghill, the first ever Table Tennis player to represent Guyana at the Olympics and Swimmer Andrew Fowler, who participated in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Wiltshire, theTreasurer of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), revealed that the National Olympic appointees who will attend the Olympics are now mandated to have a COVID-19 Officer, and in consultation with the Guyana Physiotherapy Association they have identified Angelica Holder to perform both roles.

Wilshire, a former Southern Caribbean Squash Champion, added that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has travelled with the team as the Athlete Representative.

“The biggest challenge to date was dealing with the issues and protocols associated with Covid 19 throughout of our trip and also to enter the Olympic Village. But I think we dealt with those issues very well,” posited Wilshire, son of the late former National Cricketer Colin Wilshire and father of National and Caribbean Junior Squash Champion Shomari Wilshire.

Wilshire said the first athletes who go into competition would be Chelsea Edghill on July 24 and then next will be Keevin Allicock whose first bout is also on July 24.

Even before team Guyana gets into action history will be made since 15-year-old Swimmer Persaud is the youngest ever Guyanese Olympian, while Siblings (400m runner Aliyah) and Jasmine (100m) Abrams are the first sisters to represent Guyana in the same Olympics.

At 22, Allicock is arguably Guyana’s best bet to win a medal for the first time in 41 years since Boxer Mike Parris won Bronze in the Moscow Games in 1980. Allicock is the first pugilist to qualify for the Olympics in 25 years since John Douglas lost in the first round of the 1996 Games.

This Country has participated in 16 previous Summer Olympics Games since its first as British Guiana in 1948.

Guyana’s Delegation: Garfield Wiltshire (Chef-de-Mission), Angelica Holder (COVID Liaison Officer/Physiotherapist), Deion Nurse (Secretary-General), Aliann Pompey (Athlete Representative), Julian Edmonds (Athletics manager/coach), Denzel Abrams (Athletics coach), Idi Lewis (Table Tennis coach), Sebert Blake (Boxing coach), Shyka Gonsalves (Swimming coach), Aliyah Abrams (athlete) Women’s 400m, Jasmine Abrams (athlete) Women’s 100m, Emanuel Archibald (athlete) Men’s 100m, Chelsea Edghill (athlete) Women’s Table Tennis, Keevin Allicock (athlete) 52-57kg Boxing, Aleka Persaud (athlete) 50m Freestyle and Andrew Fowler (athlete) 100m Freestyle