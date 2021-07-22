Attacks on KN’s website

Kaieteur News – We at this paper will continue to do our best with every sinew at our disposal to serve our Guyanese brothers and sisters, through sharing the truths of life in Guyana, as they really are. We appreciate that there are those who, because of our efforts, view us and hold us as enemy. We recognise that they are not passive in their anger and enmity, but very much on the move, through one criminal act or another directed at us. We have been there before, and we will persevere today and all the tomorrows beyond.

As those who don’t like the work that we do for Guyanese citizens persist in their efforts to sabotage us (“Kaieteur News” website under constant attack” KN July 20), this is our pledge to our fellow Guyanese. This work of fact finding and speaking to truth and accuracy, on what is really occurring in this country, will go on, come what may.

Our detractors and our underminers are strong and powerful. They have money and resources, and are willing to spend freely to bring us down. But they will not succeed, since we will not cave in to their assaults, but continue to fight and carry on the struggle for Guyanese. What is happening today, for a while now, has been experienced before in one form or another, and from sources both local and foreign. We know, as we have felt the sharp attention, the frequent jabs. We have lived with them, and found legitimate ways to overcome them, which we will do again. The illegal and villainous are left to them, which is what they are all about anyway.

There was a time, not too long ago, when one of the main revenue streams to a newspaper, this one included, was cutoff in a vindictive manner. We have managed and we have survived. The premises and people of this paper have come under fire, and the worst of prices have been paid. We have kept our head aboveground, and kept plugging along, confident that the work done is blessed and well-received. So, we keep on following this calling of ours, and paying homage to its hard demands. That is, report on what is taking place out of sight and under the table, without fear or favour, and present how corrupt politicians and their cronies join with outside groups and their leaders to devastate the wealth and treasury of this country.

This is being revealed almost daily in several ways. In how they rob this country of its wealth, and desire to have the predatory nature of their work remain hidden and unknown. In how they partner with local political leaders and groups to steal from us by the billions, and then turn around and tell us how much good they are all, local and foreign, doing for Guyanese. In how they mistreat and maul our workers, be it through food or pay or working conditions or even basic respect. These are among the things, which we have made it our duty to shed much light on, and put before the Guyanese public. If in doing so, we incur the rages and sabotages of those who think poorly of our endeavours, then we have no wish for such persons or groups to number among our friends, allies, and well-wishers.

We at this paper can do without such friendships, of what is assessed and believed to be conspiratorial relations that do severe damage, both directly and indirectly, to the present welfare and future prospects of our country and all of its citizens. We welcome friendships, but not of this kind that betrays Guyanese.

It is said that no good deed goes unpunished. There is some truth to that saying, because it has been our experience. But there is, also, much good that comes from doing what is right for our fellow citizens. So, we take the good with the bad, roll up our sleeves and roll with the punches. We absorb them, this instance, they are these constant attacks on our website, a main artery of communication today. Before, it was the gutting of workforce, and curtailing cashflow. We are still here, and we intend to be.