Verwey elected head of the GSA

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association held its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections for the new Executive last Wednesday virtually via the Zoom video conferencing platform after which Owen Verwey was voted in as the new President of the GSA the 2021/2022 period.

After serving a full term, outgoing President David Fernandes began the meeting by paying tribute to the late Colin Ming, whose contributions and legacy in squash spanned many years.

Fernandes highlighted the challenges that Squash is facing due to the covid-19 pandemic but was optimistic about the future of the sport in Guyana. He posited that, “I believe there are great things to come on the horizon for squash.”

Fernandes, who was nominated and appointed as Vice=President of the GSA for the upcoming year, in his President’s Report, included plans for the growth of the sport and the urgency of getting safely back into training for a squad that has international competitive opportunities before the end of the year.

Newly elected President, Verwey, echoed his predecessor’s optimism of a potential rebound for the players who have not been able to resume National Training since March, 2020.

In a short acceptance address, Verwey expressed excitement about the opportunity to be at the helm of what he described as a great team in the executive committee. Mentioning that, “Covid has really slowed us down and it’s been difficult on the players, especially the juniors, but we will get back to it, and we will expand our base…we will get there.”

Verwey applauded the magnificent job the board, the players and the squash community have done over the years and despite the current situation pledged to work hard for Guyana Squash, ‘I look forward to rising to the challenges, and to delivering!”

Stepping down as Chairperson for the Competitions Committee was long serving Tiffany Solomon, who has successfully headed up the Junior Programme for numerous years, providing a solid foundation for Guyanese players. Tiffany made way for the enthusiastic Deje Dias, who was warmly welcomed to the board.

The full board of newly elected and reelected officials reads:

– President – Owen Verwey

– Vice President – David Fernandes

– Treasurer – Garfield Wiltshire

– Secretary – Lorraine Ince

– Asst. Secretary/Treasurer – Anabelle Singh

– Chairperson for Clubs Committee – Robin Low

– Chairperson for Competitions Committee – Deje Dias

– Chairperson for Junior Affairs Committee – Juanita Fernandes

– Chairperson for Fundraising – Suzanne DeAbreu.