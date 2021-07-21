Smiling thief gets one year

Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man, who smiled while posing for his mug shot, was yesterday sentenced to one year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to larceny and breaking and entering. The defendant, Romano Hamblin, of Cedar Street, McKenzie, Linden, Region Ten, appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune.
It was alleged that on Friday July 17, 2021, he broke into the home of Angelina Yearwood, located at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and stole valuable items. Hamblin was reportedly arrested the same day by police, and had admitted to being the perpetrator of the crime. While being processed for court he smiled and reportedly made jokes as his mug shot was being taken.
