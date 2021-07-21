Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

President Ali accepts Letters of Credence from new British High Commissioner to Guyana

Jul 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, President Irfaan Ali, accepted the Letters of Credence from Mrs. Jane Miller (OBE), accrediting her as High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Guyana. At the simple ceremony at the Office of the President, both the President and the new High Commissioner spoke of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

New British High Commissioner to Guyana, Mrs. Jane Miller

The Head of State was joined by the Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Frank Anthony, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Mrs. Elisabeth Harper; while Her Excellency, Mrs. Miller, was accompanied by her husband and daughter, and the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr. Ray Davidson.
Former Acting High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Mr. Ross Denny, who served as the UK’s Ambassador to Costa Rica and Nicaragua until late last year, was asked to cover the period between former British High Commissioner to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Greg Quinn’s departure and the appointment and arrival of the new substantive High Commissioner, Mrs. Miller. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) envisaged a gap of six months and given the importance of the UK-Guyana bilateral relationship, felt it important to ensure that the UK continued to be represented at a senior level during this period. Denny now returns to the UK before taking up another appointment.
(Photo – Office of the President)

