Ministry of Health announces 1 additional COVID-19 death, 62 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health in its COVID Update on July 20 reported that an 82-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has succumbed to the virus. This brings to a total 37 deaths recorded for the month of July and 514 persons in total have passed away from March 2020 to date.

A total of 1,933 tests were conducted and 62 infections were recorded over a 24-hour period. In total, Guyana has recorded 21,668 cases since March last year.

The newly infected cases were recorded from Region Two (1 case), Region Three (7 cases), Region Four (28 cases), Region Five (4 cases), Region Six (18 cases) and Region 10 (4 cases).

There are presently 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 people are in institutional isolation; 1,052 in home isolation and two people are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 19,993 persons who were infected with COVID-19, have recovered.