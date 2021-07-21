Ministry of Health announces 1 additional COVID-19 death, 62 new cases

Latest update July 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health in its COVID Update on July 20 reported that an 82-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has succumbed to the virus. This brings to a total 37 deaths recorded for the month of July and 514 persons in total have passed away from March 2020 to date.
A total of 1,933 tests were conducted and 62 infections were recorded over a 24-hour period. In total, Guyana has recorded 21,668 cases since March last year.
The newly infected cases were recorded from Region Two (1 case), Region Three (7 cases), Region Four (28 cases), Region Five (4 cases), Region Six (18 cases) and Region 10 (4 cases).
There are presently 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 97 people are in institutional isolation; 1,052 in home isolation and two people are in institutional quarantine.
A total of 19,993 persons who were infected with COVID-19, have recovered.
Jul 21, 2021Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul as he and Josh Hazlewood dismantled West Indies in the opening ODI to give Alex Carey, who had earlier played a key...
Jul 21, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Jul 21, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Jul 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – Each country is different from others. But there are some basic, recurring features in every society,... more
Kaieteur News – He had come to the United States on a visitor’s visa. But he could never explain just how he managed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – All may not be lost in the efforts to improve relations between the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]